LAHORE - Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Amir Riaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

The chief minister appreciated the role played by the armed forces in war against terrorism and paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by soldiers.

The role played by the armed forces of Pakistan in war against terrorism would be written in the annals of history in golden letters as peace had been restored due to their sacrifices, he added.

The CM said that mindset behind promotion of terrorism and sectarianism should also be rooted out because it’s hindering national progress. Buzdar said that commitment of Pakistani nation in the war against terrorism was very strong and the armed forces, police and other law-enforcement agencies and people from different walks of life rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country.

The martyrs were the heroes and the nation was indebted to them. In fact, the whole nation pays tributes to their sacrifices, he added.

The chief minister said that brave armed forces had written a new history of bravery and they had the fullest capability to deal with internal and external challenges. The nation achieved success in the war against terrorism because of its armed forces, he further said.

“We are also thankful to our martyrs whose sacrifices have restored peace. The families of martyrs are our own and they will not be left alone. The Punjab government will continue looking after such families,” the concluded CM.

CM takes notice of murder of Ch Mahmood Akhtar Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took notice of the murder of Chaudhry Mahmood Akhtar Khan, former judge and a lawyer, and sought a report from the IG Police. He directed to investigate the matter. Timely arrest of the accused should be ensured and legal action be initiated against them, he added.

Provision of justice to the bereaved family would be ensured at every cost, he added.