Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed peacefully on Tuesday. The central procession was taken out from Haveli Alaf Shah in morning and it ended at Kabla Gamay Shah at afternoon. The second big procession was taken out from Paando Street. Special sittings sessions were also organised at different worship places in the provincial capital. Religious scholars shed light on the sacrifice of the Imam and his family and friends. People distributed free milk, food among the participants of processions and other people. Religious parties organised seminar and special sitting and paid homage to the Karbala martyrs. Police and district administration made special arrangements on the occasion.