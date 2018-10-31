Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani Tuesday said that the action plan was being devised by the city administration to implement the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s directives for resolving the issues of Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal.

In a meeting presided over by the commissioner in its office here, it was decided to make action plan and implement the same within two weeks as per the directives of the apex court. The commissioner said that oil companies have been directed to improve the receipt system, deploy their special staff there and ensure that only those tankers which park in the terminal could get filling receipts.

The representatives of All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association were also present on the occasion. Shalwani also directed that all possible measures be taken on priority basis to make the oil terminal completely operational. It was also decided that the city administration would establish a fire station at the terminal in order to cope with any unpleasant incident.

It was decided that it would be necessary for all tankers’ fuel filling that the oil tankers are parked in the terminal. The commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure that these directives are implemented in true letter and spirit.

Deputy Commissioner South Muhammad Salahuddin apprised the meeting that survey of shops for shifting the oil terminal from Shireen Jinnah Colony to Zulfikarabad has been completed. Project Director Raza Abbas Rizvi said total 981 shops would be established at terminal.

“All legal procedures should be adopted while construction of the workshops,” the commissioner ordered.