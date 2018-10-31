Share:

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is successfully trying to revive Pakistan’s relations with countries in the world in general, and in Muslim World in particular. Political cynics may say that our financial difficulties force us to do so. It may be true but only partly. However, what they forget is that in international politics, relations among countries do not remain the same. The present government knows it well.

Lately, the incumbent government is exchanging high-level delegations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The purpose behind all these exchanges is to explore areas that can benefit both nations. This is evident from the meetings between UAE Land Forces commander Major General Saleh Mohammad Sale Megren Al-Ameri and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa where both officials exchanged their views on regional security and possibility of security and military training between both armies. Likewise, the meeting of the Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan with the UAE’s Minister for State, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber confirms that the government wants to establish ties with UAE that can benefit both sides.

What is pleasing is to witness that, unlike before, PTI government is trying to develop and strengthen its ties with other nations without taking any dictation from any global power. Pervaiz Khattak, the defence minister, while talking to the Turkish Ambassador Ihasn Mustafa Yrudakul stressed the need for further consolidation of ties between the two nations.

The government needs to realise that all these countries stood by Pakistan in its difficult times. Pakistan needs not to forget the support these countries lend to it. However, in case of any conflict between any two Muslim states, Pakistan needs to adhere to the principle of non-alignment. Instead of choosing sides, Pakistan should try to play the role of a mediator. At the moment, the many Muslim states divided along ideological and political lines are in dire need of a mediator. Pakistan, as Imran Khan said some days ago, can do so.