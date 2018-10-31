Share:

KARACHI - On the directives of Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a special team was constituted under the head of ETO to detect, enquire, investigate and register cases of narcotics/intoxicant in the surroundings of educational institutions in Karachi a few days back.

In its first raid the team led by Daud C Kolachi ETO and Nisar Ahmed ETI, on a tip, searched an accused Yousuf near Kala Pull Korangi Crossing Road and recovered 60 grams ice from his possession and impounded a rikshaw bearing no D 09778.

A case has been lodged against the accused and investigation is under way. It is expected that the accused is a part of drug peddlers which supply narcotics to the students.

Meanwhile, the minister, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, while lauding the performance of the excise team has directed them to speed up their raids against drug peddlers and to ensure educational institutions free from narcotics.