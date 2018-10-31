Share:

Rawalpindi - The Doctors and Paramedical Staff Association Kahuta on Tuesday have termed the dismissal of deputy district health officer (DDHO) Dr Farhat Ibharim illegal, claiming the decision was based on political pressure from PTI MPA Raja Sagheer Ahmed.

Staging a protest demonstration outside the THQ, the protestors alleged DDHO was shown the door by the health authorities on pressure of MPA Raja Sagheer after he exposed the alleged corruption of the MPA’s spouse who was serving as a lady health supervisor in Basic Health Unit at Nara, Kahuta.

The protestors were chanting slogans against the political interference on part of MPA Raja Sagheer Ahmed and demanded PM Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar to look into the matter and provide the DDHO with justice.

“Political interference in health department is not acceptable” were the slogans mentioned on banners held by some protestors.

Addressing the protestors, DPSAK office bearers vehemently condemned the use of illegal power against DDHO by an MPA of incumbent government for nothing else but exposing corruption of MPA’s wife. They said that DDHO Dr Farhat Ibrahim had exposed the alleged corruption of Ghazala Shaheen, the wife of MPA, serving as Lady Health Visitor in Basic Health Unit, Nara. They alleged the LHV was involved in grabbing the salary of her driver Arshad since the last six years and had threatened to sack him from the job when he raised a voice against the injustice.

They said the driver had also approached the high ups of Punjab Health Department but no action was taken against the LHV.

The speakers also alleged that the sister-in-law of MPA, named Waqar-un-Nisa, is a ghost employee with the health department and has been withdrawing salaries for the last many years. The protestors demanded Prime Minister and Chief Minister to intervene in the matter or else they would block GT Road for cancellation of transfer of DDHO.

MPA Raja Sagheer Ahmed, however, when contacted for his comments, rebuffed the allegations levelled against his wife.

“They are liars. They don’t have substantial evidences and if they have then they should make it public,” he said. He added that the protestors are now seeking apology from him.