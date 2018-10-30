Share:

LAHORE-The second day of the three-day 5th Unique Drama Festival was held on Tuesday at Alhamra Cultural Complex. The festival was organised by the Punjab government in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council. The audience, mostly consisting of the youth, was extremely excited to see plays by different schools

Provincial Minister for Trade, Industries and Tourism Mian Aslam iqbal was the chief guest.

On the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said: “The youth of Pakistan has the ability to put the country on the path to peace and prosperity. Pakistan’s future is in safe hands and the youth will get necessary platform to showcase their talent. PTI government has a crystal clean plan to lead the country out of the mess creates by the successive regimes.”

He said that the drama festival arranged by the Unique Group of Institutions is a wonderful initiative which has been drawing streams of crowd of youth in the metropolis.

“Such cultural activities promote peace and harmony in the society. They also provide students to meet and great at such absorbing events”, Mian Aslam Iqbal said, adding that the PTI government would initiate several steps aimed at improving quality education and proliferation of co-curricular activities.

MPA MominaWaheed and MPA Neelam, Artist Tauqir Nasir, Poet Amjad Islam Amjad, Iffat Raheem, Dr. Mujahid Mansoori, Mudassar Nazar and others were present on this occasion.