KHOST:- A Taliban shadow district chief for Amna district in the eastern Paktika province was killed in an unmanned plane attack against Taliban hideout on Monday night, provincial government spokesman Shah Mahmoud Aryan said Tuesday. The drone attack, according to the official, was conducted on a tip off against Mullah Mutawakil, the shadow district chief of Taliban for Amna district, late on Monday night, killing him on the spot. Taliban militants have yet to make comments.