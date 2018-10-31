Share:

ISLAMABAD - European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Jean François Cautain European has said the EU wants to extend economic and trade ties with Pakistan while Generalized System of Preferences (GSP- Plus) would play a major role in increasing Pakistan exports to EU countries.

During recent visit of EU Commission’s trade delegations to Pakistan, the two sides have discussed the different issues for third review process of GSP- Plus to enhance the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and EU, he told while talking to APP here Monday.

He said through the GSP, we will extend preferential market access to developing countries.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Ministry of Commerce informed APP that after signing the GSP- plus, Pakistan exports to EU countries had increased by 47 percent as compared to the past which had now reached to Euros 2.73 billion. He said that Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Scandinavian countries were the biggest trading partners of Pakistan, where the country’s exports had increased more after signing GSP- Plus. Replying to another question, he said that Pakistan was playing important role for international cooperation and was following the all conventions including United Nations (UN) and EU.

He said that in recent years Pakistan had improved its ranking in women and child right issues and improved the governance system in different sectors.