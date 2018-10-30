Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani singer Fakhr-e-Alam, who is currently travelling across the world as part of his Mission Parwaaz, has been granted a new visa. Alam took to Twitter and wrote, “I have just received a new visa. I am now preparing the airplane and ready to go to Petropavovask airport. Thank you to all of my friends, well-wishers, the Pakistan government and the Russian authorities. The flag continues its journey.”

He also thanked the people of Pakistan and the Pakistani media. “I continue to fly my flag to complete the first ever Pakistani circumnavigation #MissionParwaaz,” he said. A foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal revealed that Alam has been granted visa by the Russian authorities.

“Pleased to confirm that visa granted to Fakhr-e-Alam by authorities of Russian Federation today in the morning. His plane had landed at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk city airport, located more than 6000 km from Moscow, in wee hours of 29 October 2018 after expiry of his Russian visa,” he wrote.

“Pakistani Ambassador, embassy officials remained in touch with Fakhr-e-Alam throughout his stay,” added Faisal. “We convey our profound gratitude to the Government of the Russian Federation, in particular the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their fullest cooperation.”Alam is currently is attempting to circumnavigate the globe as part of his “Mission Parwaaz”. The 28-day tour which kicked off in Clearwater, Florida on October 10 will take Alam to 32 countries.

From Florida, the 42-year-old had flown to Boston and then to the Canadian Airbase in Goose Bay Canada and then to Greenland.

From Greenland, Alam flew to Iceland, United Kingdom, Egypt and then to Bahrain and then Dubai. From Dubai, the singer flew to Karachi and then Islamabad and Lahore. From Lahore, he flew to Dhaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta and then Darwin in Australia. Other countries where he will be making a pit stop included Philippines, Taiwan, South Japan, North Japan, the Pacific Bay, Russia and Alaska and then back to the US.