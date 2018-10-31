Share:

FAISALABAD (APP): The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete it by mid of November to get better production. According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, fennel was full with health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role in making the human beings healthy and sound. He said that it gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders and remedies against eye and heart diseases too. Therefore, the farmers should cultivate this important crop which will also play an important role to lessen and address their financial problems as it has also an attractive value price in the market, he added. He advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.