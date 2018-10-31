Share:

LAHORE – The first mixed martial arts mega event in Pakistan, Brave17, was organised here last Saturday at Lahore Nishter Sports Complex. The fighters of 11 countries, including Pakistan, showed their talent during event, which was attended by Governor Punjab Choudhary Sarwar, Provincial Minister of Local Government Aleem Khan, CEO of ARY Network Salman Iqbal, Brave CF President M Shahid, CEO Mesali Research Group Dewan Adil, famous actor Faisal Qureshi and many renowned business and social personalities. From the Pakistan’s side, Uloomi Kareem, Haider Faidan, Najam Khan and Zia Mashwani represented Club Fight Fortress. The training camp of Fight Fortress was sponsored by the mega housing property project of Islamabad Rawalpindi, TopCity-1 so that the positive face of Pakistan could be highlighted.–PR