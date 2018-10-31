Share:

Rawalpindi - An assailant riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on a moving car while killing a ex-justice and injuring a female at Tarukwal Stop, within limits of Police Station (PS) Jatli, informed official sources on Tuesday.

However, another female sitting in the car remained unhurt, sources said.

The deceased former justice (R) was identified as Chaudhry Mehmood Akhtar (60), an ex-judge, son of Fazal Dad, hails from Tarukwal.

However, the name of the injured girl, who is said to be niece of lawyer, could not be ascertained. The lawyer had his office in district courts in Chakwal.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and begun investigation. The incident took place at 3:45pm.

According to sources, the senior lawyer along with his wife and niece was returning to his house in a car bearing registration number AH-212 after attending a funeral prayer when an assailant on a motorcycle shot him at Tarukwal on Chakwal Mandra GT Road.

Sources said the wife of lawyer and niece tried to chase the fleeing attacker by pelting him with stones. However, the attacker again opened firing at the females too. As a result, the niece sustained bullet injury on her shoulder.

The attacker managed to escape after committing the crime. Locals rushed the injured female to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, sources mentioned. The dead body of lawyer was also moved to mortuary for autopsy.

In a separate incident, police found dead bodies of a young boy and girl with bullet marks on their bodies at Ward 14, Sundal Road, in Gujar Khan. A pistol was also found near the dead body of the boy.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Ahmed (21) and Isma Pervaiz (16).

According to police investigators, the dead bodies were lying in a pool of blood in the street outside Bilal’s house.

They believed that Bilal committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a 30 bore pistol after killing Isma. Police moved the dead bodies to THQ Gujar Khan for autopsy. Further investigation is underway, they said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan and SP Saddar Circle Dr Ali Raza were not available for their comments over the killing of three persons in limits of police stations Gujar Khan and Jatli.

In Sadiqabad area, as many as six persons including a six month old girl sustained burn injuries in a gas leakage explosion in a house located at Ilyas Town.

Locals and Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Rawal Burnt Unit of Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment.

According to Rescue 1122, the gas was leaking and filled in the house at night.

In morning, a lady lit the safety match stick when a huge explosion occurred.

In result, six persons sustained burnt injuries. Of 6 victims, two were identified as M Nadeem (28) and his sister Kaneez (15), they said.

Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 extinguished fire. Local police also arrived at the scene and investigated the matter.