RAWALPINDI - Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Ghazanfar Bilour Tuesday urged all chambers and business community to put collective efforts to meet the new dynamics and challenges of economy. During his visit to the Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the President FPCCI said that Pakistan is facing huge challenge of export fall, energy crisis, lack of infrastructure and impediments in taxation. He urged private sector to come forward and join hands with the government to meet these challenges. The FPCCI President also urged government to address the economic crisis and provide maximum facilities to promote local industry and must take business community on board while finalizing the trade and economic policies. RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that all chambers and business community should join hands to address the issues faced by our community and urged the government to provide an equal opportunity to local companies and traders in connection with mega projects.

The relaxation in sales tax, custom duty and income tax should be given to local industry as well, he said. He urged the government to involve traders and private sector to boost up the progress on CPEC. He assured his full support and cooperation to FPCCI in resolving issues related to business community.

Later, the President RCCI presented a shield to FPCCI President for his visit to the Chamber.