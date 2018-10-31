Share:

LAHORE - The ban on transfer and posting of teachers has been lifted, a spokesman for the Punjab Schools Education Department said on Tuesday. According to a press release, transfers will be made according to the Transfer Policy 2013 on the applications submitted from April 1 to May 31 and merit list will be displayed on November 2. “Objections will be collected from November 4 to November 8. Appeals against transfers will he made from November 19 to 20 to appellate authority,” it said.

Meanwhile, private school owners called on Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas and raised their issues with him. Raas assured them of fixing their problems and said his department would ensure