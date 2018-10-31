Share:

WAZIRABAD (PR): The government is endeavoring to revive the Cutlery Institute of Pakistan (CIP) to help the industry enhance the technical expertise and skilled labor. Qamar Zaman, director general TDAP Sialkot, stated this while chairing the Institute Management Committee meeting of the Cutlery Institute held at the CIP, Wazirabad for the revival of the Institute. The DG said that we have to make the Institute effective with the aim to provide the skilled labor to the industry and with the support of all the stakeholders, this Institute would emerge as a producer of skilled manpower to fulfill the industrial needs of the region. The DG further said that there was a large SME sector based in this region and we need to revive the Institute in line with the technical expertise requirements of the industry. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Azam, Director NAVTEC, Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, chairman PCSUMEA, M Khalid Mughal, Chairman Pakistan Cutlery Cluster, Wazirabad, Director TDAP Mrs Ameera Pervaiz besides other officers of TDAP.