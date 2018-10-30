Share:

HAFIZABAD-The chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala was observed across Hafizabad district with religious reverence.

The Ulema and Zakreen called upon the rulers to learn lesson from the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) who revived the Islam by rendering supreme sacrifice of his life. They paid glowing tributes to the Great Imam and his companions for their determination, firmness, and loyalty to Islam which would remain beacon of life for the Ummah till the Day of Judgment.

They called upon the Muslims to forge greater unity among them to foil the evil designs of anti-Islam and anti-state elements bent on to shatter the unity of the Muslims to achieve their vested interests. They also called upon them to maintain interfaith harmony to ensure peaceful conditions in the country. A procession was taken out by the Shia community. The mourners paraded on the main thoroughfares reciting "Ya Hussain, Ya Hussain" by beating their chests. The processions ended peacefully.

The district police had made foolproof arrangements and deputed more than 200 policemen to maintain peace in the district. The route of the procession was completely sealed by the police to prevent any incident.

No untoward incident was reported from any place of the district till the filing of the report.