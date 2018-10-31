Share:

The newly elected Prime Minister vows to make Pakistan cleaner and greener than Europe within five years of his tenure. He wants to plant billions of trees and take better cleaning steps to make Pakistan a beautiful country. It is an extremely out-going step by Imran Khan for betterment of Pakistan. Our country has suffered a lot of set backs due to floods, earthquakes and deforestation. It is necessary that every citizen should take responsibility to plant trees and keep their homes and neighborhoods clean to beautify their surroundings. By this step everyone can make a difference for beatification of this country.

NIGAAR MENGAL,

Turbat, October 18.