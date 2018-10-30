Share:

TOKYO:- It’s been a hard day’s fight, but a group of Japanese Beatles fans have lost their bid to get police to hand over historic footage of the band’s 1966 Japan visit.The superfans took their battle for the film -- recorded by police as a security measure -- all the way to Japan’s supreme court, arguing the images were a “historical document.” Police had offered to release the footage, reportedly about 35 minutes long, but only after blurring the faces of everyone in the film except the Beatles, citing privacy reasons.