Share:

MULTAN-The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was marked with religious fervour and solemnity here on Tuesday.

The day past peacefully amid tight security as no untoward incident took place. Mobile service remained suspended throughout the day. Police carried out flag march while troops were deployed in different sensitive areas of Multan.

About a dozen processions of Alam and Zuljinnah were brought out by the mourners from different parts of city while majalis-e-Aza were held in imambargahs under tight security. The security apparatus was put on red-alert by the district administration to avert any unhappy incident. The participants of Chehlum were frisked with metal detectors by the security officials while walk through gates were installed at those imambargahs where majlis-e-Aza were held.

The majalis-e-Aza followed by processions of Alam and Zuljinnah were held at imam bargahs Shah Gardez, Jawadiya inside Delhi Gate, Haweli Murid Shah inside Bohar Gate, Syed Allah Bakhsh Aimanabad, Chowk Shah Abbas and Sooraj Miani. The mourners self-flagellated with sharp knives mounted on chains, blades and swords during the processions.

A central control room was set up at the DCO office where focal persons appointed by all departments for Chehlum duty remained present throughout the day. The control room was connected with all other outlets through wireless and landline telephone. The district health department and Rescue 1122 service established medical camps at the routes of Chehlum processions and offered first aid facility to the mourners, who self-flagellated during the processions.