LOS ANGELES:- Kylie Jenner has splashed out on a red Ferrari for her mom Kris Jenner to mark her 63rd birthday on November 5. Kylie Jenner has splashed out on a Ferrari for her mom. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star has gifted Kris Jenner with a classic red Ferrari to mark her 63rd birthday on November 5.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘’488 For The Queen #EarlyBdayGift. My mom’s dream car. (sic)’’ Sharing a video on her Instagram story, Kylie captured the exact moment she gave her mom the gift.

Addressing the camera, she said: ‘’Alright, so I’m on my way to my mom’s house to surprise her with her birthday gift. I’ve had this for the last month, and I am so excited to finally be giving it to her. It’s a little dark outside, so I hope that she can see it good.’’

Kris then can be seen coming out the house in her pyjamas, alongside her beau Corey Gamble, and when she’s presented with the car, she squeals: ‘’What is that? What? Are you kidding me? Oh my god! I would have dressed cuter! What is going on? I don’t even know what to do! How do you even start it?’’

It is not the only lavish purchase Kylie has made of late, recently partnering up with boyfriend Travis Scott to drop $13 million on a new home in Beverly Hills.

The luxurious mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles has a master bedroom of 2,300 square foot as well as a swimming pool and stunning views over the surrounding landscape.

Kylie and Travis have been going from strength to strength and have recently been discussing marriage.

A source said of the couple - who share daughter Stormi: ‘’Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day ... When Kris sees Kylie and Travis together, she’s convinced they’re on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best ... Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter’s life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi.’’

