KHYBER (Staff Reporter): Local labourers stormed National Logistic Cell terminal in Torkham on Tuesday against the policy of not allowing them to cross the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham without travelling documents. Hundreds of daily wagers and local businessmen, working on both sides of the border, got annoyed when the NLC officials refused to permit them to cross to Afghanistan side without documents. The angry mob broke CCTV cameras, sign boards and main gate while chanted full-throat slogans against the NLC. They also locked the NCL offices and declined to continue import and export activities at the terminal. According to NLC official, a token system had been adopted at the border to facilitate the locals but they wanted free movement instead of regularised procedure. Later, after assurance of the authorities that their problems would be solved within 10 days, the protesters called off the agitation.