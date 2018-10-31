Share:

The biggest book fair of the provincial capital titled ‘Lahore Bestival’ will be held at Expo Centre tomorrow (Thursday). According to a press release, publishers and booker sellers from across the country would establish their stalls on the five-day festival. A stall ‘Y11’ would also be established with the cooperation of Monthly Phool and Academy Adabiat Atfal. students would also be briefed about various subjects including short stories, poem and essay writing. Students would also be introduced to painting and calligraphy.