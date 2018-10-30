LOS ANGELES-Duchess Meghan reunited with a fan she used to talk to on Instagram during her tour of the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland on Tuesday.

The former ‘Suits’ actress - who is expecting a baby with her husband Prince Harry - is currently touring New Zealand and was thrilled when she saw Hannah standing in the crowd at the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland on Tuesday.

Hannah held a sign that read, ‘It’s Hannah from Instagram’, prompting Meghan to come over to her. She then handed Meghan a letter, and later Hannah took to Twitter and gushed: ‘’#royaltour MY LIFE HAS REACHED ITS PEAK (sic)’’

Speaking to New Zealand’s 1 NEWS about the messages she used to exchange with Meghan, Hannah said: ‘’She said, ‘Thank you for getting in touch,’ and then she gave me a hug and said she would read my letter that I gave her. We used to have have conversations and stuff on there. She would tell me to do well at university and encourage me to be myself.’’

Meanwhile, during a recent trip to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Prince Harry introduced his wife Meghan to her mini me.

Someone in the crowd told Meghan they thought Sethunya Gibbons looked like her, and she replied: ‘’I was literally about to say the same thing. You remind me so much of myself when I was younger. And I love your shirt.’’

And Sethunya spoke of the family’s excitement at meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She said: ‘’When Harry came over to me, he came over first, he said ‘girls can do anything’ because that’s what it says on my shirt. Then he asked me if I wanted to meet his wife so I said ‘yes’ and then he asked me if I wanted him to take a photo of me and Meghan.’’

 