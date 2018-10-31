Share:

Islamabad - More than 500 seats of doctors are vacant in the biggest hospital of the federal capital, National assembly was told. In a written reply Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that there are 816 sanctioned posts of doctors in PIMS. At present 237 doctors are working, 230 on permanent basis and 07 on contract basis. The vacant posts of doctors pertain to direct quota have been advertised by FPSC, on 28-06-2018, the result of written test has been announced and the interviews are awaited which will be held shortly.

The awaited posts include 04 Professors, 07 Associate Professor, 29 Assistant Professor, 24 Senior Registrar, 21 Assistant Anaesthetist, 14 Assistant Dental Surgeon and 294 Medical Officers. Out of remaining 186 posts, 74 posts pertain to promotion quota and cases of promotion are under process.

The minister further said that 112 posts, 51 posts of Assistant Professors and 61 posts of Senior Registrars, were created on May this year. The recruitment or promotion against these posts will be made in second phase.

He said for the entire Islamabad, there is only one Psychiatrist (Professor of Psychiatry) who is posted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

One post of Associate Professor of Psychiatry has been advertised through FPSC and recruitment is under process.

In polyclinic the other hospital of the capital, the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, there are four posts sanctioned in the Psychiatry Department. One post of Physician (Psychiatry), one post of Associate Physician (Psychiatry), and one post of Clinical Psychologist in BS-17 is vacant while only one seat of Psychologist in BS-17 is filled.