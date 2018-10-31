Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will host the national championship from November 2 here at Liaqat Sports Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex. PTF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua said: “We will install our own lights at Liaqat Gymnasium. We are expecting more than 1400 officials/athletes along with 22-member international demonstration team from Republic of Korea, World Taekwondo Federation representative and guests from UAE and other notable ambassadors, senior services officers and MNAs to witness the opening ceremony on November 3.” He said the opening ceremony will be hosted by Lt Gen (R) Javed Iqbal, HI (M), Chief Executive & Managing Director FFBL, who is PTF patron. “We will also conduct press briefing on November 1 at 3pm at media centre.”–Staff Reporter