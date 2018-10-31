Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau has recorded his conclusive statement in the Al-Aziziya Steel Mills Reference after completion of evidence.

In the Tuesday’s hearing in the Accountability Court, NAB Prosecutor on completion of evidence in the Al-Aziziya Reference recorded his conclusive statement before the Judge Accountability Court.

In the next hearing of the reference, former premier Nawaz Sharif will also record his statement. Meanwhile, Khawaja Harris, the Defence Counsel for Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment Reference will continue his cross-questioning with Prosecutor's witness Wajid Zia in the Flagship Investment Reference.

During the hearing of Flagship Investment Reference and Al-Aziziya Reference in NAB Accountability Court, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif also attended the hearing. Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik presided over the hearing.

NAB Prosecutor recorded his conclusive statement before Judge Accountability Court in the Al-Aziziya Reference after completion of evidence in the particular reference. Meanwhile, the court also approved intention of NAB to record the statement of Nawaz Sharif. In the next hearing of the reference, Nawaz Sharif will record his statement.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Harris in Flagship Investment Reference continued his cross-questioning with Prosecutor witness Wajid Zia. While responding to the queries of the defence, Wajid Zia informed the Accountability Court that any witness ahead of recording his statement before Panama JIT did not plea to provide questionnaire.

The NAB prosecutor also raised objections on the queries of defence counsel in other two references, however the court dismissed objections. Judge Accountability Court also expressed his displeasure on irrelevant objections of the prosecution and remarked that due to these irrelevant objections hearing has not proceeded properly since morning.

To another query of the defence, Prosecutor witness Wajid Zia informed the court that investigation was held on the issue of leakage of Hussain Nawaz picture while recording his statement before Panama JIT. Zia also stated that the investigative report over that particular issue was submitted in the apex court, adding that he was not mandated to disclose the name of the volunteer who leaked the picture of Hussain Nawaz.

Later, the Accountability Court adjourned hearing in the Flagship investment reference till today.