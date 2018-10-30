Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH: Newly-posted DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar assumed charge on Tuesday. He had been posted in Toba district in place of Zulfiqar Ahmed who had been directed to report to Central Police Office. When Dogar reached his office, a police contingent presented him guard of honour. He told the media reporters that his doors would remain open for the complainants, adding that justice provision to everyone would be his top priority. On the other hand, Returning Officer for PP-123 Pirmahal Shahwar Amin Wahga on Tuesday issued notices to PML-N MPA Pir Syed Qutal Ali Baba and defeated PTI candidate Sonia Ali Raza to give two names of their election agents to be present during recounting of ballot papers.

Sonia had filed a petition before Supreme Court (SC) in which she claimed that she was declared defeated with the margin of 17 votes while earlier she was declared winner with the lead of 70 votes.

On her petition, the SC ordered recounting which would be completed within three weeks. It is expected that recounting of all polling stations will be started from Wednesday.