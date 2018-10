Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday sealed five dairy units producing milk with contamination of detergents and other harmful material during raids in remote areas of Sahiwal, Arifwala and Pakpattan. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said here that PFA teams confiscated 6,000 litres of adulterated milk containing harmful chemicals, powder, urea, and polluted water, which was injurious to human health especially children.