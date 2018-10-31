POWER MINISTER

NEWS
Wednesday | October 31, 2018
Latest
9:32 PM | October 31, 2018
Govt committed to bringing Dr Aafia Siddiqui back: Shireen Mazari
9:12 PM | October 31, 2018
Three criminals killed, 2 injured in Lakki Marwat
8:23 PM | October 31, 2018
PM backs SC’s verdict in Asia Bibi case
7:17 PM | October 31, 2018
Bilawal urges NA, other institutions to support SC
6:45 PM | October 31, 2018
Prime Minister Imran to address nation shortly
6:22 PM | October 31, 2018
The Innocent Mystery - II
5:24 PM | October 31, 2018
Pak seeks assistance from Swiss govt to recover wealth stashed abroad
5:20 PM | October 31, 2018
PM Imran, Amir Khan discuss sports potential in Pakistan
5:12 PM | October 31, 2018
Pak-Iran agree to promote bilateral relations including defence cooperation
5:04 PM | October 31, 2018
Indian court seeks pricing of Rafale jet deal with France
4:52 PM | October 31, 2018
US to elect first 2 Muslim women to Congress
4:14 PM | October 31, 2018
NEPRA imposes Rs2m fine on K-Electric
3:45 PM | October 31, 2018
Pacific trade pact shunned by Trump cleared for launch
3:19 PM | October 31, 2018
Sourav Ganguly fears for Indian cricket amid #MeToo row
3:14 PM | October 31, 2018
Dozens killed in Afghan army helicopter crash
2:49 PM | October 31, 2018
Fawad Ch 'explains' statement over IGP Isb transfer
2:35 PM | October 31, 2018
SC calls for accelerating efforts to reduce population growth rate
2:34 PM | October 31, 2018
Mohsin Khan suggests PCB to relieve Sarfraz of Test captaincy
2:19 PM | October 31, 2018
Thailand blazes ahead with push to legalise medical marijuana use
2:10 PM | October 31, 2018
Uzbek FM to visit Pakistan tomorrow
RELATED NEWS
October 31, 2018
Israeli minister on Dubai visit calls for ‘peace’
2:27 PM | October 30, 2018
Israeli minister on Dubai visit calls for ‘peace’
October 30, 2018
Minister vows to resolve local bodies’ issues
October 30, 2018
No plan to privatise power distribution companies
Top Stories
10:02 AM | October 31, 2018
Supreme Court acquits Asia Bibi
7:17 PM | October 31, 2018
Bilawal urges NA, other institutions to support SC
2:49 PM | October 31, 2018
Fawad Ch 'explains' statement over IGP Isb transfer
12:26 PM | October 31, 2018
Malala Yousafzai to receive Harvard award for activism
