Share:

PESHAWAR - A judge of session court on Tuesday handed down a total of 105 years in prison to a private school’s principal on charges of child abuse , pornography, rape, blackmail and maintaining illicit relations. The convict, Attaullah Marwat, was also fined Rs1.4 million in addition to the jail terms. The sentences were handed down by Sessions Judge Younis Khan. The accused, who is a private school’s owner, was arrested after the Hayatabad police station registered a case against him on July 14, 2017, charging him of sexually exploiting schoolchildren, including girls, and filming them with secret cameras installed on campus.

A trial court had framed charges against him on eight counts under Pakistan Penal Code, including Section 354-A (stripping a woman of her clothes), 376 (punishment for rape), 377-B (sexual abuse of child), 489-C (counterfeit currency), 497 (adultery) and 509 (sexual harassment), and Sections 48 (child pornography), 50 (seducing a child) and 53 (sexual abuse) of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 He was found guilty of all charges and handed various jail sentences under each section resulting in a total prison term of 105 years.

LATE DELIVERY OF ROLL NO

Contrary to the government’s claim to have improved the service of Pakistan Post, one of applicants who had applied for the post of session judge missed his test as he could not timely receive his role number slip while the postman who was assigned the duty was allegedly working at the house of his boss at that time.

Ahmad Dawood told the Nation that his test date was 20-10-2018 while he received his role number slip on 26-10-2018 which was negligence on the part of the postman. He said that due to this negligence, his one year preparation for exam went in vain and now who will be responsible to compensate him for his time and tough preparation for judicial examination.

Sources inside the post office Peshawar told this scribe that on that day, a postman Shams-ur-Rahman was working in the house of Chief Post Master Imran and was absent from his duty which caused the delay in delivery of the roll number slip to the candidate.

The source said that he visited the concern station for urgent work, where a bundle of post documents were found missing due date of delivery and there was no one to distribute the documents, mostly role number slips and appointment letters.

When asked, Post Master General Zaheerullah Khattak expressed severe disappointment over the late delivery of the post to the applicant and vowed to take disciplinary action against the person who was behind this case.

He added that several persons had been suspended and terminated from service on poor performance but they paid money and bribery in service tribunals for their restoration. “I motivated them socially, morally, religiously and financially for their honesty, but the only thing which could work is punishment” Zaheer said while expressing annoyance over employees’ performance.

He vowed to take strong action against the person involved in negligence of delivery of roll number slip. He said that inquiry had already been initiated against the person who remained absent from the duty on that particular day.

People have great expectation from the post office regarding timely delivery of documents but there is no consistency in performance of the department, which causes irreparable loss to national exchequer and tarnish the image of postal department.