Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) general council meeting was held under the chair of President Mohsin Ali here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday and was attended by 22 members, while 6 members gave their consent on telephone. It was decided during the meeting to immediately start fresh memberships under the supervision of Rizwan Ahmed Gilzai, while two-member body was formed to check their applications and finalise them in one week. It was also decided to conduct at least two sports events in a month for RISJA members. Those, who found guilty of breaching the RISJA code of conduct, will be suspended immediately. The letters will be written to the federations so that they may have smooth relationship with genuine sports journalists.–Staff Reporter