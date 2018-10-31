Share:

A two-member delegation of State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to secure first-hand insight of the project including the modus operandi of the E-Challaning system. On this occasion, State Bank of Pakistan’s Joint Director Abdul Malik Achakzai and another officer Muhammad Irfan were given briefing by Chief Financial Officer PSCA Nisar Ahmed Cheema. The bankers were informed about the E-Challaning mechanism including the traffic violations and payments in banks. Cheema said that PSCA had successfully provided an online E-Challan portal through which citizens could check if they had been ticketed by accessing the official website.