SIALKOT-Hundreds of schoolchildren took to the streets against the illegal occupation of the land of Govt Boys Christian Higher Secondary School Sialkot Cantt and retrieved it from the mafia.

They removed the illegal structure set on their school land by the local land mafia. The hundreds of protesting students also kept the traffic blocked on Saddar Bazaar Sialkot Cantt Road for about two hours by burning the tyres there in Ghanta Ghar Chowk Sialkot Cantt. They were carrying banners and placards. They also chanted slogans against the local land mafia.

The students said that the some politically influential people had occupied the land. They said that the school management had already brought the situation into the notice of the Sialkot district administration but to no avail as district administration remained unable to take any legal action against the illegal occupants due to some unknown reasons. The protesting students said that occupants had also established some illegal structures on the school land.

The students armed with wooden sticks and bricks demolished the illegal structures. They removed encroachments on self-help basis after the failure of district administration in removing these encroachments and retrieving this school land from the illegal occupants.

Later, officials of district administration and Cantonment Board negotiated with them and assured them of stern legal action against the illegal occupants.

Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Abbas participated in traffic rules awareness- campaign launched by Sialkot traffic police.

The pacer distributed gifts and flowers to the people, and urged the people to ensure the use of the helmets to be safe in the road accidents. He also stressed a need for implementation of the traffic rules for the road safety.

Later, he also led a walk taken out in Sialkot city. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/ SP (Investigation) Sialkot Syed Aun Shah, local traffic police officials and social workers were also present. Earlier, a warm welcome was accorded to him upon his arrival at Sialkot Police Lines.

The deputy commissioner of Narowal has declared November 02, 2018 as a local holiday in Narowal district in connection with the annual Urs of Hazrat Pir Syed Jamaat Ali Shah in Alipur Syedaan (Narowal district). DC has also issued the official notification of this local holiday.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) Sialkot Maj-Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Station Commander Sialkot Cantt Brig Ayaz Masud Khan, today, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

They discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting held there. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar gave detailed briefing about the achievements, targets, goals and future plans of Sialkot exporters. He said that Sialkot exporters were playing pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of US$2 billion annually.