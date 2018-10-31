Share:

ISLAMABAD - The suspects who ended up in jail following an alleged scuffle with the son of a Federal Minister were released on bail on Tuesday.

Police had arrested a few people after Azam Swati’s son lodged a complaint in Chak Shehzad police station against five individuals, including two women, regarding an alleged row at his farmhouse.

Judicial Magistrate Salman Badar heard the bail petition.

The Federal Minister’s son Usman Swati and the family of the suspects appeared in the court where they presented a truce agreement following which the magistrate ordered their release.

The suspects - Ehsanullah, Zia-ud-Din, Salah-ud-Din, and two unidentified women – were granted bail on surety bonds worth Rs 10,000 by the Judicial Magistrate.

The family during a Press conference had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to suspend Swati’s membership, warning of protest outside the residence of the Federal Minister.

“We are giving three days for Swati’s resignation,” Abdullah, brother of one of the persons said. He added that Azam Swati wanted to confiscate their property.

“The Federal Minister’s son Usman Swati said we dare not mess with him. My brother’s family is being threatened,” he said.

Abdullah alleged that several men also attacked his brother’s house and humiliated their women. “Whatever my brother did was to protect his honour. In my area, men fight but never hit women. It has long been the tradition,” he said.