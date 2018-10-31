Share:

LAHORE - The first phase of the three-day annual Tableeghi congregation will start in Raiwind on November 2. Thousands of Muslims from Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta and other regions will be participating in the event.

Known religious scholars, including Maulana Tariq Jamil and other will address the participants and emphasise unity and brotherhood among Muslims. Various sessions will be conducted during the event. A mass Nikah ceremony will also be organised before the final prayer which will be participated around one million people and held on Sunday.

Thousands of participants in different groups has already started reaching Lahore to participated in the event. Special security arrangements will be made by the law enforcement agencies to avert any eventuality. While the police will be manning entry and exit points of the venue besides a security cover all around it, the internal security and administration will be handled by volunteers of the Tableeghi Jamaat.

Pakistan Railways is operating special trains from Peshawar, Quetta and Multan to facilitate the participants. The Lahore Transport Company will operate a shuttle service to facilitate the local travellers. The second phase of the congregation will start on November 9.