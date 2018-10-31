Share:

ISLAMABAD - An investigation team headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has left for China to collect evidence for investigation into Multan Metro Bus corruption case.

The three-member team, including Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi and Deputy Director and Investigation Officer of Multan Bus Project Muhammad Shahid, went to China after sharing the exclusive information by Chinese authorities in this corruption case.

Documents available with The Nation that Shahzad Akbar had also shared the information received from Chinese side with Prime Minister Imran Khan and got his permission for this official visit. The expenditure of four days visit will be borne by the Assets Recovery Unit.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Chinese government has arrested the two accused who were part of Multan Metro Bus project and during investigation they provided the proofs of corruption to authorities. They claimed that it will be a major breakthrough in this case and investigation team will also record the statement of arrested Chinese national.

Earlier, the NAB had arrested six officials of the Multan Metro Bus Project including Project Director Sabir Khan Sadozai, Executive engineers Amanat Ali and Riaz Hussain, Sub divisional officers Manzoor Ahmed and Rana Wasim and Munam Saeed.

According to survey of project which was conducted to construct 37-kilometre bus project in two phases and its estimated cost was Rs35 billion. Later, the plan was changed and it was decided that first phase would be constructed at a cost of Rs28.37 billion but more than Rs32 billion had been spent to complete the project.

On the direction of NAB Chairman, Multan Bureau started the investigation into alleged corruption in the Multan Metro Bus Project in December last year. The Senate Standing Committee on Finance forwarded this case to NAB for investigation.

On other hand, several corruption inquiries and investigations against politicians and bureaucrats of different provinces are under investigations in NAB.

According to the documents available with Nation that the several politicians, including Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, ex-minister Sindh Manzoor Wasan, former CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak, Ameer Maqam ex-Advisor to Prime Minister, Asma Arbab Alamgir and Arbab Alamgir, former PM Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Captain Muhammad Safdar, Senator Osman Saifullah, Babar Ghauri, ex-federal minister, Dr Asim Hussain, ex- federal minister, Agha Siraj Durrani, Speaker Sindh Assembly, Sohail Anwar Sial, former home minister Sindh, Jam Khan Shoro, ex-provincial minister, Waseem Akhtar Mayor Karachi, Ijaz Jhakrani, ex federal minister, Babar Awan, ex-federal minister, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, ex- federal minister, Sardar Aslam Khan Raisani, former CM Balochistan, Sardar Sanullah, ex-CM Balochistan are facing corruption cases in NAB.

Similarly, around two-dozen senior and retired bureaucrats of all four provinces, including Azam Khan Secretary to PM, Fawad Hassan Fawad, former secretary to PM, Ahad Cheema Chairman Lahore Development Authority, Siddique Memon, former Chief Secretary Sindh, Ghulam Haider Jamali, former Inspector General Police Sindh Amjad Ali Khan, ex-chief Secretary KP, Malik Naveed, ex-IGP KP, Tariq Hayat Khan ex-federal secretary, Muhstaq Raisani, ex-secretary Finance and several others are facing charges of alleged corruption.

NAB quizzes Safdar

in assets case

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday questioned PML-N leader Captain (Retd) Safdar in assets beyond known sources of income and award of contracts cases. A team of the NAB officials questioned Safdar, son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, who reportedly answered about 30 questions. The questions were about making assets beyond source of income. He is also being probed for abuse of power by allotting development contracts to favourites in Hazara Division. After coming out of the NAB office, when journalists asked to comment on the current political situation, Safdar said that he is following Aslam Raisani’s footsteps and would not answer their questions.

The NAB KP had started inquiry against Safdar on the direction of Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal to probe alleged embezzlement against him.