SADIQABAD-Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadiqabad held a protest against transfer of the hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ghazanfar Shafique.

They were holdings banners inscribed with slogans, demanding immediate cancellation of transfer orders of the MS. On the occasion, Dr Nadeem, Sh Zaheer, Haji Amjad, Mohammad Qazi and others paid rich tribute to MS Dr Ghazanfar Shafique's selfless efforts for up-gradation of the hospital and better medical facilities to the patients. They warned that if the transfer orders are not reversed, protests would be further widened.

COTTON THIEF HELD

A cotton thief was caught red handed and handed over to police after severe beating at the hands of farmers in Chak 198-P. His accomplice, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the night.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was badly injured when a speeding loader rickshaw hit his bike near Al-Janat Chowk at bypass. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured after providing first aid.