LAHORE (PR): Mega housing project of twin cities, TopCity-1 sponsored the training camps of Fight Fortress club for first-ever martial arts event in Pakistan. Such events reflect the positive image of Pakistan’s on international level.

The first mixed martial arts mega event in Pakistan, Brave17, was organized in Lahore on October 27 in which the fighters of eleven countries, including Pakistan, showed their talents. Event was organized at Lahore Nishter Sports Complex, which was attended by Governor Punjab Choudhary Sarwar, Provincial Minister of Local Government Aleem Khan, Brave CF President Mohammad Shahid, CEO Mesali Research Group Dewan Adil, famous actor Faisal Qureshi and many famous business and social personalities. From the Pakistan’s side, Uloomi Kareen, Haider Faidan, Najam Khan, and Zia Mashwani represented Club Fight Fortress. The training camp of Fight Fortress was sponsored by the mega housing property project of Islamabad Rawalpindi, TopCity-1 so that the positive face of Pakistan could be highlighted and a good platform to young players could be provided.