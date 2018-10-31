Share:

KARACHI - A tree plantation activity was held at the Mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as part of the Green Pakistan Programme of the Prime Minister.

The plantation event held under the aegis of Community Advisory and Welfare Services (CAWS) was second such activity within the span of two months. Other organizations, which collaborated with the CAWS to conduct the activity, included National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), TTF, Kutwal School, SZABIST, the Citizens’ Foundation, and Nasra School.

On the occasion, Gulmohar and Amaltas tree saplings were planted within the premises of sprawling garden of the Mazar-e-Quaid as all the participating organizations will collectively look after them till the time they become fully grown trees.

Speaking on the occasion, CAWS chief Shaukat Umeri said that the tree plantation activity was held to pay homage to Quaid and boost the beautification of his city, Karachi.

Those who participated in the event and practically took part in the tree plantation activity included Sohail Ahmed, NFEH President Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, Jalani Yousuf, President of Horticulture Society of Pakistan Kaleem Farooqui, faculty-members, and students of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology.

Chief Engineer of Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board Muhammad Arif and Sindh Rangers’ officials were also present on the occasion.

Participants of the event were informed that the tree plantation drive in the city would continue in the same manner as this initiative would soon cover other important parts of Karachi as well.