WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump plans to abolish the right to citizenship for anyone born in the United States - guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution - with an executive order, he said in an interview excerpt released Tuesday.

While Trump asserts that he can change the provision with such an order, that is far from certain: there is a set process for modifying the constitution, which does not include presidential decree.

His comments come shortly before a hotly-contested midterm election in which the president has sought to place the issue of immigration front and center. “It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump said in an interview with Axios. “Now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

The president’s opposition to the constitutional provision centers specifically on the fact that children born in the US to immigrant parents - whether they are in the country legally or not - are automatically citizens.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby and the person is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous and it has to end,” he said. Trump said he had spoken to legal counsel about it and that the change is in the works.

“It’s in the process, it’ll happen - with an executive order.”

US planning ‘tent cities’ for migrants

President Donald Trump said Monday his administration was planning to build tent cities for thousands of Central American migrants making their way through Mexico to the United States. The announcement during a Fox News interview came as the Pentagon announced it was deploying 5,200 active-duty troops to beef up security, and follows weeks of heated anti-migrant rhetoric from the president ahead of crucial midterm congressional elections next week.

“If they apply for asylum, we’re going to hold them until such time as their trial takes place. We’re going to hold them, we’re going to build tent cities, we’re gonna build tents all over the place. “We’re not gonna build structures and spend all of these hundreds of millions of dollars. We’re gonna have tents, they’re gonna be very nice, and they’re going to wait, and if they don’t get asylum they get out.” He added that asylum seekers would remain in detention while their claims were being processed, a move which he said would deter would-be applicants from coming to the US.“If you wanna wait, they don’t usually get asylum. You know that. The problem is they release them in and then they have the trial, three years later, and nobody shows up.

“But we are gonna, unlike Obama and unlike others, we’re going to take the people, we’re going to put them in, and they’re gonna wait. “When people find out that happens, you’re gonna have far fewer people come up.” Trump has been campaigning intensively for weeks, frequently hammering on the migrant caravan issue and stoking anti-immigrant concerns among voters. He is expected to hold 11 rallies in the days ahead of the November 6 midterms, which Washington pundits are characterizing as a referendum on his presidency.

Trumps accused of fraud over sham investment schemes

A lawsuit filed Monday accuses President Donald Trump, his three eldest children and his eponymous company of seeking to entice people to invest in sham business opportunities.

The four complainants, whose names were anonymized, asked the federal court in Manhattan to grant a class action lawsuit so others can join the complaint. They accuse Trump and his Trump Organization of having promoted to investors telecommunications marketing firm ACN, claiming it had sizable revenue that never materialized, according to the filing.

The plaintiffs invested in ACN after watching promotional videos featuring Trump, triggering significant expenses without ever reaping promised profits from their investments. They described themselves as “working-class Americans,” saying thousands more like them were defrauded by Trump.

One was said to be a California hospice caregiver, another a Maryland food deliver driver, another is self-employed and previously worked for the Salvation Army charitable group.

“The Trumps conned each of these victims into giving up hundreds or thousands of dollars - losses that many experienced as devastating and life altering,” read the complaint.

Relying on vendors who work from home, ACN is an intermediary for direct-sell telecommunication services such as phone and internet service.

Even if Trump insisted he was not promoting ACN to make money, he received secret payments worth millions of dollars for his services between 2005 and 2015 from that company, the Trump Network vitamin marketing enterprise and the Trump Institute training seminars, according to the complaint. The Trump organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ACN indicated that Trump was a paid ambassador of sorts for the brand from 2006 until he announced his presidential candidacy in 2015.

The company defended its business model, which it claimed employs 18.6 million people in the United States and generates some $35 billion in annual sales. It’s not the first time Trump has been accused of fraud.

He agreed to pay some $25 million to settle several lawsuits shortly after his election. Among those filings was related to his Trump University, a for-profit training program that claimed to sell access to the business tycoon’s real estate secrets. He was also sued over his dealings with the Trump Network for having acted as though he owned the company even though he was only tied to it via a licensing agreement that allowed the group to use his name.

Trump cut ties with the group in 2011 as business slowed.