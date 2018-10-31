Share:

LAHORE - Two boys died when their motorcycle rammed into a footpath after hitting a roadside pole in Harbanspura on early Tuesday.

Rescue workers said both the victims. Not identified yet, died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to a hospital by rescue workers. An eyewitness told the police that both the boys, aged between 20 to 22, were performing stunts on the back wheel of the two-wheeler when the accident took place on the Canal Road near Diyaal House on Tuesday morning. The police were investigating the incident.

79 booked for violating traffic rules

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 79 cases for traffic rule violations during the last week, reported APP.

PHP sources said that the PHP teams seized 43 motorcycles for using fake registration number-plates or green number-plates. The high way police arrested eight alleged gamblers and recovered Rs32,610 stake money and other items from their possession. Patrolling Post Noorpur arrested five men and recovered five pistols from them. The PHP team arrested 34 culprits for installing gas cylinders in their vehicles illegally.