ISLAMABAD - Test-discard fast bowler Uam Gul declared himself fully fit and vowed to serve Pakistan cricket in all three formats again.

Talking to The Nation, Gul said: “The senior players always have a great impact on team as well as on the opponents. M Hafeez has once again proved that there is no match, when it comes to experience. Pakistan team has simply outclassed Australia in all the departments of the game and inflicted whitewash on them in T20 three-match series. For me, the entire credit goes to the seniors and the bowlers, who ensured green caps pull off sensational victories in all the three matches.”

He said he had noticed that the bowlers although played key role in winning the series, but it was, in fact, team effort, which resulted in huge success. “I know one thing that Pakistan team need experience. I know for the time being, there is no place for me in the shorter version of the game, as all the boys have been performing well in T20s. But look at the One-Day Internationals and recently-concluded Asia Cup, where the pacers suffered badly. Although the team has registered consecutive victories in the shorter version, but there all-rounders were prevailing over the fast bowlers.

“The national team has been struggling in Test cricket. Only one right-hander M Abbas has been delivering, while the rests are all left-handed, who failed to shoulder the burden. Pakistan Test team badly need experience and I can easily solve the problems with my experience. I have played all the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and my performances are no secret. I have played alongside Inzamam-ul-Haq, who is now chief selector. Everybody knows me well that I always believe in performing well.”

When asked whether he is disappointed being left out from New Zealand ODI and T20 series and whether he hopes to stage comeback in the Test squad, which is yet to be announced by the chief selector, Gul said: “Obviously, it hurts. I am doing my best in domestic cricket and was quite hopeful about my comeback. But anyhow, it depends how the selectors think. I am sure they are watching my performances in the domestic circuit and I am quite hopeful of making comeback in Test squad against New Zealand.”

“Now World Cup is not far and I feel it is right time when the PCB and selectors should sit and decide about their options. I think if too much changes are made, it may hamper Pakistan team’s chances of doing well in the mega event. The time is high when the players should be shortlisted and right combination must be retained till the World Cup,” Umar concluded.