The three-day 975th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Hajveri commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh concluded on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees across the country and abroad participated in the event. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had inaugurated the Urs on Sunday. Devotees visited the shrine, danced on drum beats, lit oil lamps and paid homage to the services of great Sufi saint during last three days. Strict security arrangements were made by police and security institutions. Auqaf Department had allocated Rs10 million for the arrangements. International Sufi conference, Samaa mehfil and competition of naat and qirat were also arranged.