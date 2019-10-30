Share:

LAHORE-THAAP is back for its 10th International conference with yet another theme that captivates our society with its forces of contemporary urbanism.

Understanding the dynamic of destructive forces of present times, while trying to maintain peace, harmony and cultural identity, this year THAAP is presenting the people oriented theme under the broad theme of “Citizens and the City”.

The conference is organized by THAAP with its collaboration with the Institute of Arts and Culture (IAC), a newly built, tri-lingual Liberal Arts Institute based in Lahore. The institute started with its pioneer batch in the month of September 2018.

It is a three day event to be held on 1st, 2nd and 3rd of November, 2019 at 43-G, Gulberg-III, Lahore. Every year, THAAP prides in attracting professionals and academic scholars from varying fields of social sciences, liberal arts and urban studies.

This year again, delegates from across the globe and Pakistan will be taking part in the international conference.

Paper readings will take place on all three days of the event. The chairpersons to attend the conference on the first day are Prof Dr.Anis Siddiqui and SeniorArchitect Ahmed PervaizMirza.

On the second day of conference, Prof. Dr SamraMohsin, Ar. Waqar Aziz,Prof. Ayesha Imdadand Prof. Dr NeelumNaz shall represent as chairpersons.

Prof.MushtaqSoofi and Prof. Dr GulzarHaider will grace the third day of conference as chairpersons. THAAP conferences has time and again provided a space for people to be heard and spoken to. It is a non-profit body that provides an environment where people from diverse backgrounds gather to express their concerns and raise questions on issues of identity, culture, society, justice and the paradox of living in modern times.