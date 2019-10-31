Share:

Lahore - Together with the Shenzhen Finance Institute, ACCA has conducted in-depth research of nearly 3,000 private enterprises listed in China and overseas. The research stems from 11 specially designed diverse indicators, with five of these measuring the companies’ historical performance and six predicting their future growth. These factors include the company’s size, growth, profitability, innovativeness, level of internationalisation, and media coverage. Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan says: ‘ACCA has been monitoring China’s rising corporates and businesses, with an original report in 2014, followed by further analysis in 2016.