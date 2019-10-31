Share:

KARACHI - Eradication of poliovirus in the country seems a distant dream as another polio case surfaced on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 80 this year.

According to the Health Ministry, the polio case was reported from the Sujawal area of Sindh.

A 36-month old child Aman, resident of Sujawal, was diagnosed with the crippling disease. The authorities said the minor was not vaccinated against the virus.

This is the ninth polio case which has been reported from Sindh province during the ongoing year, said Sindh polio emergency centre.

Earlier on October 5, three cases of polio were reported in Pakistan. One each case was reported from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A 17-month old child, resident of Orangi Town’s Union Council (UC-2), was diagnosed with the crippling disease.

Sharing details about the latest case, the ECO said the child developed a fever and slight weakness in her right leg. She was taken to doctors for a check-up where the case was classified as acute flaccid paralysis (AFP).

Recently, legendary cricketer, Wasim Akram had been appointed the ambassador for polio eradication in Pakistan.

Sindh govt announces rehab centres for addicts