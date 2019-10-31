Share:

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to sack Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed ahmed till completion of investigations on Tezgam inferno in which 75 people had been burnt to death.

The Minister for Railways has set a new history for Railways by declaring the passengers as responsible for the inferno and that was absolutely deplorable, the PPP Chairman said, adding that the Pm should recall his promises he had made to the people of the country prior to his becoming the country's PM and forthwith sack the Railways Minister Ahmed.

Bilawal asked that investigations should be transparent and those accountable for the tragedy should be taken to task.

He said that Railways accidents, trauma and inferno have become rampant since Ahmed took oath as Railways Minister. He said that he would be leaving for Rahim Yar Khan where he would meet the aggrieved families and would share with them his deep condolences.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow over loss of precious lives in train inferno.

The CM said that his government is fully prepared to extend any sort of cooperation and assistance.

He has directed Hyderabad Commissioner to forthwith approach Rahim Yar Khan Commissioner and make arrangements for bringing bodies of those passengers who were from Sindh.

On CM's directives, special felicitation desks have been set up at Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad so that families concerned and aggrieved might get first hand information about the onward measures and arrangements under the aegis of Sindh government.