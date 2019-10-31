Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government Finance Department has constituted a Pensioners’ Grievances Redressal Committee (PGRC) comprising Additional Secretary (SR/ Admn), Finance Department as its Chairman, while Deputy Secretary (Regulation), SGA&C Department; Deputy Accountant General (Pension) O/o A.G. Sindh or District Accounts Officer concerned and Focal Person of the Administrative Department as members of the Committee.

The Terms & Reference (TORs) of PGRC will be to resolve the issues / grievances of retiring / retired Sindh Government employees; to offer assistance to the Pension Sanctioning Authorities in settlement of such cases; to suggest measures necessary to remove bottlenecks; in order to check whenever pension papers / final G P Fund papers are received in proper manner in concerned Accounts Offices.

The Committee will also coordinate with Central Pension Cell, SGA & CD and share all information of data base of all the employees of the department including its attached and sub-ordinate departments and offices and will generate a list of employees of the department and the committee shall resolve the issues furnished by Focal Persons of Administrative Departments in complication of pension finalisation.