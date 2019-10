Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing’s staff on Wednesday demolished four structures and sealed another three in Allama Iqbal Town, during its operation against illegal construction. According to the Lahore Development Authority spokesperson, the LDA demolished shop # 357 at Jahanzaib block, shop # 346 at Hunza block and two infrastructure at Karim Block. The Lahore Development Authority also sealed three-illegal alteration work at Ravi Block.